Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,462 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Linde by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $475.83 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

