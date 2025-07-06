Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $111.53

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ZBH stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,609,130,000 after acquiring an additional 166,763 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,564,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,214,305,000 after purchasing an additional 446,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,147,000 after purchasing an additional 176,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

