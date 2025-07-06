Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $89.40

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $92.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

