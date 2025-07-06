Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Target Price at $39.83

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

