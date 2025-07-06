Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516,993 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $13,094,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3%

BMY stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.