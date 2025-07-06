Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.90. 41,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 36,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
