Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.05 ($7.94) and traded as high as GBX 617 ($8.42). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 615.50 ($8.40), with a volume of 177,529 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.92) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bodycote

Bodycote Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 550.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 581.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 48.60 ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts predict that Bodycote plc will post 54.0540541 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ben Fidler sold 29,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £138,732.75 ($189,292.88). Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bodycote

(Get Free Report)

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.