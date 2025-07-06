Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

