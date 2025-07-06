BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 640.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,356,357,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,743,000 after purchasing an additional 876,836 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 138,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 633,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,730,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,076.28 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $979.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.29. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,111.00 to $1,164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.