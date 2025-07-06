BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Philip S. Kurtz Sells 4,056 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $17,603.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,967.48. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 216.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

