Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 43,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 142,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Biorestorative Therapies Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 75.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Get Biorestorative Therapies alerts:

Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Biorestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 129.47% and a negative net margin of 3,093.61%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biorestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biorestorative Therapies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Biorestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biorestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biorestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biorestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.