Best Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – July 3rd

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs and related healthcare products. Their market performance is influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent lifespans and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $779.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,475. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $739.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $777.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $799.71.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $189.35. 3,696,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average of $188.23. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,829,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,518,638. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

