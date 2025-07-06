Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

Tesla, Lucid Group, Enphase Energy, Rivian Automotive, SolarEdge Technologies, Wolfspeed, and Vale are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, or support of electric vehicles (EVs), including automakers, battery producers, and charging infrastructure providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing EV market and its potential for technological innovation and environmental impact. Performance in this sector often reflects shifts in government regulations, consumer demand for cleaner transportation, and advancements in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. 58,042,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,923,382. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

LCID stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 211,394,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,295,190. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,513,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,663,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,478,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 209,766,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,300,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,864,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,580,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

See Also