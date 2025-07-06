Best Dividend Stocks To Consider – July 3rd

Exxon Mobil, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Chevron, Ford Motor, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of cash payments called dividends. They offer investors a steady income stream in addition to any capital appreciation in the stock’s price. Such stocks typically come from mature, financially stable firms with consistent earnings and cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.15. 11,204,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,136,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 61,523,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,456,844. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 87,976,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,967,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,025. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.08. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 60,188,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,079,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.36. 3,697,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.63 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.23.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,032,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,166,699. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

