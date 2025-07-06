Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – July 6th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are directly tied to digital assets and blockchain technology. These firms may include cryptocurrency miners, exchange operators, hardware manufacturers or enterprises that hold significant amounts of digital tokens on their balance sheets. By buying cryptocurrency stocks, investors gain exposure to the crypto market through regulated equity markets rather than purchasing tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. 56,373,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,531,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Galaxy Digital stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,439. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,722. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.33. 23,328,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $463.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.40. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,048,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,564,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $575.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

