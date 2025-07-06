Best Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 5th

CSX, Celsius, TC Energy, Raymond James Financial, and Cenovus Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies headquartered in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). They represent fractional ownership in those companies, entitling shareholders to potential dividends and voting rights. Their market value fluctuates based on the issuing companies’ financial performance, economic conditions, and investor sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,303,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,702. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TRP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 2,123,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. TC Energy has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72.

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.88. 599,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.70. Raymond James Financial has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 6,288,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.93.

