Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 616,319 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,853,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $592,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8%

EXC stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

