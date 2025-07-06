Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,709,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $458,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,356,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,314,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,323,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.91. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 33,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,567,318.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,339.50. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,358 shares of company stock worth $5,593,770. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

