Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of CSX worth $835,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.