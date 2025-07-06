Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,771,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.46. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.