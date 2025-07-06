Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,145 Shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mfs Muni Inc Tr worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mfs Muni Inc Tr during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mfs Muni Inc Tr during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mfs Muni Inc Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.
Shares of MFM opened at $5.19 on Friday. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
