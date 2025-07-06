Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,745 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 965,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,299,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,205,000 after buying an additional 60,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Jameson Mcfadden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 532,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,009,493.92. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George E. Deese acquired 6,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,004,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,031.60. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $202,440 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FLO opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

