Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 518 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $358.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.46.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
