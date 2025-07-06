Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,231,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,001 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,548,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,339,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

