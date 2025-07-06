Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 16.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

CB stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

