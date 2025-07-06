Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in NIKE by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.