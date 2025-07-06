Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in TC Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,890,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6142 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

