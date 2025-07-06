Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $24.10. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 678 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

