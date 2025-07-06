AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 556,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

