Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:SHW opened at $350.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $296.40 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

