Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 523.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,244,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price target (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.05.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $782.26 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. The trade was a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,661 shares of company stock valued at $206,491,776 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

