Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

