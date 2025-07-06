Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,866,133,000 after buying an additional 461,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $952,962,000 after buying an additional 450,858 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,250,000 after buying an additional 371,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,580,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $503.40 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $422.69 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

