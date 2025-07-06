Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $12.94 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

