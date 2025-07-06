Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Critical Contrast

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Associated British Foods and TreeHouse Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A TreeHouse Foods 0.20% 6.73% 2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated British Foods 1 1 0 0 1.50 TreeHouse Foods 0 7 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Associated British Foods and TreeHouse Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TreeHouse Foods has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 33.17%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Associated British Foods.

Risk and Volatility

Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated British Foods and TreeHouse Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated British Foods $26.11 billion 0.79 $1.85 billion N/A N/A TreeHouse Foods $3.35 billion 0.31 $26.90 million $0.13 160.77

Associated British Foods has higher revenue and earnings than TreeHouse Foods.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Associated British Foods on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and selling sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer women's, men's, and kids wear, as well as beauty, homeware, and accessories. The company was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages. It also offers groceries comprising pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese and puddings, as well as natural, organic, and gluten-free products. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, food-away-from-home customers, refrigerated and frozen formats, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

