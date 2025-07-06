Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 459.50 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 456 ($6.22). 340,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 437.50 ($5.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 450.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 498.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock has a market cap of £349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

