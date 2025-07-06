ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $71.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ASGN from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get ASGN alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Stock Up 1.1%

ASGN stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.97. ASGN has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.00 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.93%. ASGN’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of ASGN by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 662.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in ASGN by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.