Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Arrow Exploration Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

About Arrow Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.