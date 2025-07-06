Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.87. 43,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 11,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.5468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 76.21%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

