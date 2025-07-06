Argentarii LLC Purchases 40 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Argentarii LLC increased its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $340.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,194.60. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

