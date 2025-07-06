Argentarii LLC Purchases 1,843 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Argentarii LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 542.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

PLTR stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.76, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $4,327,607.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568.32. The trade was a 98.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,689.05. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

