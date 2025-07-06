Argentarii LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after buying an additional 667,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after buying an additional 815,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

