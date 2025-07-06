Argentarii LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argentarii LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 177,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE COP opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

