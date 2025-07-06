Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Ares Management worth $85,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after buying an additional 907,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ares Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,741,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,277,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,465,433,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,126,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $30,971,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,684 shares in the company, valued at $59,640,827.88. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $177.96 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.53%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

