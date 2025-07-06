AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $340.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.42.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total transaction of $41,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. The trade was a 32.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

