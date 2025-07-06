Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) versus Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Head to Head Contrast

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Anterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -188.56% -29.71% -13.48% Bandwidth -0.14% 1.46% 0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $6.03 million 78.15 -$11.37 million ($0.63) -40.02 Bandwidth $751.70 million 0.64 -$6.52 million ($0.35) -45.83

This table compares Anterix and Bandwidth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anterix and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 0 1 1 3.50 Bandwidth 1 1 4 0 2.50

Anterix currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.77%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Anterix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

