Andrew Woods Sells 4,084 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,084 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $51,295.04. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,272.80. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PubMatic stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a P/E ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.
Read Our Latest Report on PUBM
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.