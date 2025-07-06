Andrew Woods Sells 4,084 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,084 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $51,295.04. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,272.80. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a P/E ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 483.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 378,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

