Analyzing Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Targa Resources pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Partners pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Targa Resources has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Global Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Targa Resources has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Partners has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 0 12 2 3.14 Global Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Targa Resources and Global Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Targa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $209.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.83%. Global Partners has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Targa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Targa Resources is more favorable than Global Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Targa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Global Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Targa Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Targa Resources and Global Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $16.38 billion 2.30 $1.28 billion $5.43 31.96 Global Partners $17.16 billion 0.10 $94.98 million $3.15 16.72

Targa Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Partners. Global Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Targa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources 7.35% 30.48% 5.43% Global Partners 0.76% 21.10% 3.57%

Summary

Targa Resources beats Global Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of NGL products; and sale of propane, as well as provision of related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users. In addition, the company offers NGL balancing services; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area, as well as purchases, markets, and resells natural gas. As of December 31, 2023, it leased and managed approximately 605 railcars; 137 tractors; and 6 vacuum trucks and 2 pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, and residual oil to home heating oil and propane retailers and wholesale distributors. This segment also transports the products by railcars, barges, trucks and/or pipelines. Its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. The Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. The company is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. Global Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

