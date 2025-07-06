Analyzing MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) & Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MasterBrand and Sleep Number”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.70 billion 0.54 $125.90 million $0.78 14.87 Sleep Number $1.61 billion 0.11 -$20.33 million ($0.95) -8.03

Profitability

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Number. Sleep Number is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterBrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MasterBrand and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 3.74% 12.60% 5.75% Sleep Number -1.34% N/A -2.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Sleep Number shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sleep Number shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MasterBrand and Sleep Number, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sleep Number 0 2 0 0 2.00

MasterBrand presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Sleep Number has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Given MasterBrand’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Sleep Number.

Risk and Volatility

MasterBrand has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MasterBrand beats Sleep Number on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

