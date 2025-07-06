Analyzing Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kearny Financial pays out -38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banner 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kearny Financial and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Banner has a consensus target price of $70.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Banner.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial -20.40% 3.32% 0.32% Banner 20.77% 9.95% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and Banner”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $326.88 million 1.37 -$86.67 million ($1.14) -6.10 Banner $832.99 million 2.85 $168.90 million $5.09 13.49

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial. Kearny Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banner beats Kearny Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, it engages in the investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.